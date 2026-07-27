Crispy Watkins - Casper

Crispy Watkins, a bard of Appalachian spirit-folk tradition, weaves folk tales and tunes rooted in ancestral wisdom. With a heart for community and the Earth, their music offers somatic soul care, honoring the interconnectedness of all beings. Listeners will find themselves joining in as Crispy’s song-leading sensibilities invite experiences of shared singing, uplifting and connecting all present. With roots in East Tennessee, Crispy has been based in Fort Collins since 2014.

Special CitiWerks Cafe bistro food and drink menu created for ARTCORE attendees to purchase and enjoy.