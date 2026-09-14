CREATIVE AGING: TAP with Amelia Terrapin - Jackson

Creative Aging: Tap

Mondays, 1:30–2:30 PM @ DW

January 11 – March 1

Tap shoes provided if needed.

We will partner with Amelia Terrapin, DW Executive Director, professional dancer and educator with years experience teaching older adults. Participants will explore the rhythms and joy of tap, beginning with fundamental vocabulary and musicality and progressing toward short combinations. Over the eight weeks, participants will develop confidence, coordination, and self-expression. Tap shoes will be made available by DW, and the class can be done either seated or standing, adapting to meet a wide range of mobility levels.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops. All classes are $10/drop-in or pay what you can. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.