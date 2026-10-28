Corner Studio: Ceramic Trees - Casper

Celebrate the wintery season early with ceramic Christmas trees!

Join us for this month’s Corner Studio (18+) on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 5:30-7:30 PM.

$25/Members | $35/ Not-Yet-Members

Light Refreshments Provided, BYOB

Register online at https://www.zeffy.com/.../corner-studio-18-art-evening

or call The NIC at 307-235-5247. Email education@thenic.org for any questions. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.