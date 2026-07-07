Collage: Life in Layers with Tawni Shuler - Laramie

In this workshop artists will experiment with a variety of collage materials such as old drawings, journals, sketchbooks, fabric, craft paper, photographs, greeting cards, markers, charcoal, pastels, pen and ink, etc. to create a layered and complex mixed-media drawing. Students will create a finished mixed-media drawing with a focus on texture: actual, simulated and invented to reflect upon what ideas of home, landscape and belonging. No experience necessary. Supplies provided, but if you have old drawings for reuse or your favorite art making materials, please bring them. Ages 13+