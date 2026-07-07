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Collage: Life in Layers with Tawni Shuler - Laramie

Collage: Life in Layers with Tawni Shuler - Laramie

In this workshop artists will experiment with a variety of collage materials such as old drawings, journals, sketchbooks, fabric, craft paper, photographs, greeting cards, markers, charcoal, pastels, pen and ink, etc. to create a layered and complex mixed-media drawing. Students will create a finished mixed-media drawing with a focus on texture: actual, simulated and invented to reflect upon what ideas of home, landscape and belonging. No experience necessary. Supplies provided, but if you have old drawings for reuse or your favorite art making materials, please bring them. Ages 13+

Wyoming Women’s History House
$25
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Louisa Swain Foundation/Wyoming Women's History House
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
http://WyomingWomensHistoryHouse.org
Wyoming Women’s History House
317 South 2nd Street
Laramie , Wyoming 82070
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
https://wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org/