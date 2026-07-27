Casper Brass & Storm Door Co. - Casper

The Casper Brass and Storm Door Company is a premier large brass and percussion ensemble based in Casper. Formed in 1998 by founder Fred Taylor, the group features more than two dozen accomplished Wyoming brass and percussion musicians. Since its inception, the collective has built a rich legacy of musical excellence and community connection. They are celebrated for their highly anticipated, biennial performances that draw diverse crowds from across the region.

Sponsored by ARTCORE, Casper’s long-standing performing arts organization, the ensemble continues its tradition under the artistic leadership of director Jeremy Huck. Huck is a distinguished local educator who brings more than 30 years of music teaching and directing experience to the podium.

The group delivers a dynamic concert experience that highlights the vast sonic possibilities of brass and percussion instrumentation. Their expansive repertoire spans centuries, offering audiences an eclectic journey through timeless classics. Listeners can expect to hear a wide variety of music, ranging from intricate Baroque masterpieces to powerful contemporary works, including pieces by Vivaldi, Rossini, Sousa, and Barber. The performance promises a captivating blend of power and precision that showcases the rich culture of Wyoming’s performing arts.