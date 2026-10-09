Candidate Conservation Forum - Jackson

Join us for Jackson Hole's only conservation and water quality-focused Candidate Forum.

Conservation is on the ballot this year. A lot is at stake. Who we elect to the 5 open seats on the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Commission can make a big difference for our ecosystem for years to come. Ask candidates questions about the conservation issues you care about!

The keynote speaker is Brot Coburn, renowned author, educator, and conservationist.

We look forward to seeing you at 5:30 pm for the candidate meet-and-greet and hor d'oeuvres. The forum starts at 6:30 pm.

Bring your questions, neighbors, and friends. RSVP encouraged.

This event is brought to you by:

The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance and Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, with special guests from the Teton Conservation District. We do not endorse candidates. This is an educational event designed to help inform your vote and to inspire you to cast your ballot on or before Nov. 3rd.

