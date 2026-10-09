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Candidate Conservation Forum - Jackson

Candidate Conservation Forum - Jackson

Join us for Jackson Hole's only conservation and water quality-focused Candidate Forum.

Conservation is on the ballot this year. A lot is at stake. Who we elect to the 5 open seats on the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Commission can make a big difference for our ecosystem for years to come. Ask candidates questions about the conservation issues you care about!

The keynote speaker is Brot Coburn, renowned author, educator, and conservationist.

We look forward to seeing you at 5:30 pm for the candidate meet-and-greet and hor d'oeuvres. The forum starts at 6:30 pm.

Bring your questions, neighbors, and friends. RSVP encouraged.

This event is brought to you by:
The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance and Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, with special guests from the Teton Conservation District. We do not endorse candidates. This is an educational event designed to help inform your vote and to inspire you to cast your ballot on or before Nov. 3rd.

Teton Science Schools, Jackson Campus
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance
307-733-9417
info@jhalliance.org
www.jhalliance.org
Teton Science Schools, Jackson Campus
700 Coyote Canyon Rd
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307-733-1313
info@tetonscience.org
www.tetonscience.org