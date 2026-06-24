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Canada's Unmarked-Graves Social Panic, Five Years Later: An Evening with Journalist Jonathan Kay - Laramie

Canada's Unmarked-Graves Social Panic, Five Years Later: An Evening with Journalist Jonathan Kay - Laramie

Join us for an evening with Journalist Jonathan Kay and learn about Canada's Unmarked-Graves Social Panic, Five Years Later. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

University of Wyoming Union (Ballroom)
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Heterodox Academy
307-766-2325
catherine.johnson@uwyo.edu

Artist Group Info

Jonathan Kay
mollie_hand@yahoo.com
https://jonkay.substack.com/
University of Wyoming Union (Ballroom)
1000 E University Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
uwyo.edu/union