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Buffalo Scout - Casper

Buffalo Scout - Casper

The freedom and space of the wide-open west is the sound of Buffalo Scout. Steve and Diane Frame call Casper home. Between both of them, they bring over half a century of skill and performance to the stage. They have been touring as the duo Buffalo Scout since they were married in 2018. The couple brings a fiddle, guitars, and great singing and harmonies to any event. Their set list consists of originals and covers. The songs paint atmosphere, attitude, and a certain unique mix that connects with all types of crowds. Hank Williams meets Lucinda Williams; Chris Isaak meets Chris LeDoux; Bluegrass meets The Beatles. They connect with the shared nostalgia of the last 60 years, sharing the past with all ages in the audience. Buffalo Scout’s show is for all sorts of crowds and occasions, and Steve and Diane’s getting to know the audience is what it’s all about!

CitiWerks
Ad $13, Sr $12, $7 St/Teachers, $5 12 &amp; Under
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 12 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Buffalo Scout
artcorewyo@gmail.com
CitiWerks
162 S. Wolcott
Casper, Wyoming 82601
3072651564
artcorewyo@gmail.com