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Buffalo Bill Boycott & Dr. Jo: The Legacy of Wyoming - Casper

Buffalo Bill Boycott & Dr. Jo: The Legacy of Wyoming - Casper

A live music presentation with exciting Wyoming and western Songs about cowboys, the Oregon Trail, the Transcontinental Railroad, Lewis and Clark, stories in traditional Native American Indian Sign Language, cowboy poetry and world-class yodeling.

​This Wyoming music legacy is accompanied by a multimedia presentation of historical paintings and photographs, taking the listener on an amazing journey of Wyoming history and our proud alluring culture of The Wild American West.

“Buffalo Bill” and Dr. Jo (“Flower of the Prairie”) are winners of a Western Music Association Harmony Duo Award. Bill is a WMA Male Yodeler Award Winner.

Bill and Jo perform on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and guitar with superb harmony vocals. This exciting concert length presentation truly tells a story about Wyoming and our proud western heritage.

Restoration Church
Ad $13, Sr $12, $7 St/Teachers, $5 12 &amp; Under
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Buffalo Bill Boycott & Dr. Jo
artcorewyo@gmail.com
Restoration Church
411 South Walsh Drive
Casper, Wyoming 82609