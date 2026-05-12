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Buffalo Arbor Day Celebration

Buffalo Arbor Day Celebration

🌳💚 Join the Buffalo Tree Board and collaborators for a local Arbor Day Celebration in downtown Buffalo, WY on Saturday, June 6!

🕺 Food & music from local vendors, education & information from local agencies. Plus, activities for kids!

💐 Immediately follows the Town and Country Garden Club plant sale. Don't miss the festivities!

[Image: A flyer version of the caption information featuring the Buffalo Tree Board logo.]

Crazy Woman Square
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Buffalo Tree Board
307-684-7522
mmost@uwyo.edu
Crazy Woman Square
Main Street
Buffalo, Wyoming 82834
307-277-2048
lobbanstreetmusic@gmail.com
lobbanstreetmusic.org