Buffalo Arbor Day Celebration

🌳💚 Join the Buffalo Tree Board and collaborators for a local Arbor Day Celebration in downtown Buffalo, WY on Saturday, June 6!

🕺 Food & music from local vendors, education & information from local agencies. Plus, activities for kids!

💐 Immediately follows the Town and Country Garden Club plant sale. Don't miss the festivities!

[Image: A flyer version of the caption information featuring the Buffalo Tree Board logo.]