Brewed for Business: The Business of Being in Business - Rock Springs
Brewed for Business: The Business of Being in Business - Rock Springs
The morning kicks off with free coffee and informal networking, followed by a lively “Five in Five” session where five local businesses each take one minute to share their latest updates. Participants will also have ample chance to ask questions and exchange ideas. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to grab coffee and connect, and advance registration is requested by calling the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434.
Visardi Cafe
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
Visardi Cafe
535 N Front StRock Springs, Wyoming 82901