Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival - Lander

Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival will return to Lander October 9-11, 2026, bringing together writers, readers, artists and storytellers for a weekend celebrating the literary arts in all their forms.

Described as “an art show for writers, a story festival for readers,” Bookmarked continues to create a welcoming space for the community to experience stories on the page, on stage and, this year, through visual and cinematic arts.

The Keynote presentation “Scaling Adaptation: Taking Chomolungma from Stage to Screen,” will be hosted in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library at 6:30 p.m. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.

The presentation will explore the collaborative process of adapting Chomolungma from a stage play into a short narrative film. It will feature a read-through of the screenplay, and a panel comprised of playwright Molly Jones, theater director Anne Mason, filmmaker Sophie Barksdale and artists Oakley Boycott and Sarah Ortegon HighWalking. Together, they will discuss how a story evolves as it moves between artistic forms and how writing, performance, visual art and filmmaking each contribute to building its world.

A highlight of the festival is the yearly Bookmarked Book Fair from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S.10th Street. The fair will give readers an opportunity to meet featured writers, discover new work and celebrate the region’s literary community.

