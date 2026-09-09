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Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival - Lander

Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival - Lander

Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival will return to Lander October 9-11, 2026, bringing together writers, readers, artists and storytellers for a weekend celebrating the literary arts in all their forms.
Described as “an art show for writers, a story festival for readers,” Bookmarked continues to create a welcoming space for the community to experience stories on the page, on stage and, this year, through visual and cinematic arts.
The Keynote presentation “Scaling Adaptation: Taking Chomolungma from Stage to Screen,” will be hosted in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library at 6:30 p.m. This event is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.
The presentation will explore the collaborative process of adapting Chomolungma from a stage play into a short narrative film. It will feature a read-through of the screenplay, and a panel comprised of playwright Molly Jones, theater director Anne Mason, filmmaker Sophie Barksdale and artists Oakley Boycott and Sarah Ortegon HighWalking. Together, they will discuss how a story evolves as it moves between artistic forms and how writing, performance, visual art and filmmaking each contribute to building its world.

A highlight of the festival is the yearly Bookmarked Book Fair from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S.10th Street. The fair will give readers an opportunity to meet featured writers, discover new work and celebrate the region’s literary community.

Lander Library, Carnegie Room
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival
bookmarkedfestival@gmail.com
https://bookmarkedliteraryarts.com

Artist Group Info

Sophie Barksdale
sophie@twinriverstudios.com
https://www.twinriverstudios.com
Lander Library, Carnegie Room
451 N. 2nd St
Lander, Wyoming 82520