BARYNYA - Casper

Founded in New York City in 1991, the ensemble Barynya is internationally recognized as one of the leading presenters of Russian folk arts outside of Russia. For more than three decades, the group has delighted audiences with vibrant performances that celebrate the rich cultural traditions of Eastern Europe and neighboring communities. The repertoire features an exciting blend of Russian, Cossack, Ukrainian, Jewish, and Gypsy Roma music, dance, and song, showcasing the diversity and beauty of these enduring cultural heritages.

Known for its energetic choreography, colorful costumes, and exceptional musicianship, Barynya presents authentic folk traditions alongside dazzling virtuoso performances. The ensemble’s musicians perform on traditional instruments such as the balalaika, garmoshka (Russian folk button accordion), and balalaika contrabass, creating a distinctive and memorable sound that captivates audiences of all ages.

Barynya has earned widespread acclaim through performances at many of the most prestigious cultural institutions and venues. The ensemble has appeared at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the United Nations, and the Russian Embassy. Through its dedication to preserving and sharing traditional folk culture, Barynya continues to serve as a cultural ambassador, bringing the spirit, artistry, and traditions of Eastern European folk performance to audiences throughout the United States and around the world.