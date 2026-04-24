Backyard Bucks 'n' Brews - Alpine
Backyard Bucks 'n' Brews - Alpine
Join the Wyoming Outdoor Council, nonprofit partners, and University of Wyoming researchers for an evening of mule deer science and appreciation in Alpine! Families are welcome and one free drink for the first 20 folks to arrive.
Things kick off at 6PM, with an open house to explore and learn about nonprofit partners' work, then on to a presentation inside the Taproom on mule deer science, conservation, and the latest on the Wyoming Range herd.
Melvin Taproom and Kitchen
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Outdoor Council and Sublette Trails Association
4148396558
helenl@wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org
Melvin Taproom and Kitchen
624 Co Rd 101Alpine, Wyoming 83128