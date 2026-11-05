Auditions for The Antiquities - Jackson

Auditions for The Antiquities by Jordan Harrison will be held Thursday Nov. 19 & Friday Nov. 20 from 7pm to 9pm and Saturday Nov. 21 from 11am to 2pm in Riot Act Studio, 3rd Floor Center for the Arts.

Join us for Auditions! Everyone welcome!

Riot Act, Inc. will be holding auditions for its production of The Antiquities by Jordan Henderson . The performances will run early March 2027. The show is helmed by director Macey Mott. The production will be staged as an immersive experience in The Jackson Hole History Museum. The audience will move from Exhibit (scene) to Exhibit (scene) through the museum.

For more information, contact info@riotactinc.org. Hope to see you there!

