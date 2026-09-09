Artist Talk: Christina Seely - Jackson

Join us in the Members’ Lounge for a conversation with visual artist Christina Seely, who will share stories of the remarkable wildlife and landscapes that have shaped her artistic practice. For 15 years, Seely has worked alongside scientists in the Arctic and tropics, creating immersive moving-image and sound installations that explore shifting relationships among wildlife, human activity, and the planet.

Seely will discuss the three video works and the daguerreotype photo series featured in "Impact and Entanglement." Following her remarks, join us for a Q&A and a special opportunity to view the exhibit alongside the artist.

This program takes place on the opening day of "Impact and Entanglement: Three Video Works by Christina Seely," on view in the Wapiti Gallery through January 3, 2027.

This event is free and open to the public.