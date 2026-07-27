ARTCORE Music & Poetry - Quinlan Valdez & Huey Sandfort - Casper

From early days in local performing arts programs to stages across Wyoming and beyond, Quinlan Valdez has spent years crafting songs that don’t just play—they linger. His sound lives somewhere between open skies and quiet reflection…acoustic, honest, and deeply human.

His original track “Blue Sunlight” earned a spot on the 2023 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist, and his growing catalog continues to become fan favorites wherever he goes. He’s been able to share a stage with the likes of Jalan Crossland, Chad Lore and other acclaimed Wyoming artists.

What makes him unforgettable? It’s a calm, soulful presence… the kind that makes a room lean in and listen.

Huey Sandfort is an experienced man with quite a story to tell, which begins and resonates with his childhood growing up on the BB Brooks Ranch southeast of Casper. He lived there for ten years before moving into town, but continued to be part of the ranch for the majority of his life.

Sandfort served in the military during the Vietnam War for four years. When he came back to the USA, he spent some time in college, served as a policeman for 26 years, became a safety manager for the Knife River Corporation, then worked for H.M. Kleinhammer until his passing. Huey’s loves and passions have always taken him back to the ranch, where his deepest experiences take place.