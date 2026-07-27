ARTCORE Music & Poetry - Lauren Podjun & Gayle Irwin - Casper

Lauren Podjun is a blooming singer-songwriter dwelling in Denver. Lauren was born near the fresh waters of Lake Michigan then raised in the windy mountain ranges of Casper. With an EP and her studio album Flowers For Eyes, she travels the country, planting the seeds of her stories into the ears of her listeners. As a child, she wrote songs as a form of escapism. Now her songwriting is a way of life, expression, and connection. Lauren’s parallel passion in life is passing on her musical knowledge to others. She shares her love of music with her students at Neighborhood Music in Aurora, CO. Lauren also lends her talents to the Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition as a board member, leading master classes, organizing events, and performing. When asked about what it’s like coming back to Casper to perform, she said, “I love getting to come home for these kinds of things! This town and its music scene raised me, so seeing all the familiar faces in the crowd makes me happy.”

Gayle M. Irwin is an award-winning Wyoming author and freelance writer, her work recognized by Wyoming Writers, Inc., and the Wyoming Press Association. She is a contributing writer to eight Chicken Soup for the Soul books and regularly writes for WREN (Wyoming Rural Electric News) Magazine and other publications. She crafts sweet and inspirational romance books and cozy mystery stories set in Wyoming and Montana, and she weaves pet rescue and adoption into her work. Gayle volunteers with animal rescue organizations and donates a percentage of book sales to such groups. Learn more at gaylemirwin.net.

Special CitiWerks Cafe bistro food and drink menu created for ARTCORE attendees to purchase and enjoy.