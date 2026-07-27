ARTCORE Music & Poetry - Chad & Sam Lore and Chad Hanson - Casper

Chad Hanson serves as a member of the faculty in Sociology and Religion at Casper College. His nonfiction titles include In a Land of Awe and The Wild Horse Effect. He is also the author of three collections of poems: Patches of Light, This Human Shape, and Miss American Sky. His recent awards include the Meadowhawk Prize in Poetry and a Creative Writing Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council, made possible through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. Learn more at chadhanson.org.

Chad Lore is an experienced Casper musician known for his dedication to crafting music that feels both personal and relatable. Influenced by a mix of genres and life experiences, he has developed a sound that blends emotion, rhythm, and storytelling into something uniquely his own. His approach to music is rooted in authenticity, aiming to create songs that connect with listeners on a deeper level. Chad found inspiration growing up in Casper from the simplicity and space around him, using it as a foundation to explore his creativity. Rather than being limited by location, he uses it as motivation to stand out and bring attention to the talent emerging from smaller communities. Chad is currently working with his kids on a documentary about ice skating in the Netherlands. His favorite Pop Tart flavor is brown sugar cinnamon.

Sam Lore is an emerging Casper musician. Drawing inspiration from both personal experiences and the atmosphere of a smaller city, his sound reflects a blend of emotion, storytelling, and individuality. Sam approaches music as both an outlet and a craft to constantly improve.Growing up in Casper has shaped Sam’s perspective, offering a unique balance between quiet reflection and ambition. With a passion for creating music that resonates, Sam focuses on connecting with listeners who appreciate honesty and originality. Each track represents a step forward, showcasing growth not only as an artist but as a person. Sam was fortunate enough to attend piano lessons with Carolyn Deuel.