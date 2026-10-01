American Patchwork Quartet - Jackson
American Patchwork Quartet - Jackson
American Patchwork Quartet (APQ), led by multi-GRAMMY® award-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, binds timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics and East Asian ornamentation. Their debut album recently earned a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Folk Album.” Making their Grand Teton Music Festival debut, APQ will transform folk classics like Simple Gifts, This Land is Your Land, Wayfaring Stranger and more with original arrangements that dive deep into America’s patchwork soul.
Clay Ross, guitar & vocals
Falu, vocals
Moto Fukushima, bass
Koleby Royston, drums
$35 – $55
children/students $5
Center for the Arts
35-55
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 20 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood StJackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org