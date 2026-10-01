American Patchwork Quartet - Jackson

American Patchwork Quartet (APQ), led by multi-GRAMMY® award-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, binds timeless American folk songs with jazz sophistication, country twang, West African hypnotics and East Asian ornamentation. Their debut album recently earned a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Folk Album.” Making their Grand Teton Music Festival debut, APQ will transform folk classics like Simple Gifts, This Land is Your Land, Wayfaring Stranger and more with original arrangements that dive deep into America’s patchwork soul.

Clay Ross, guitar & vocals

Falu, vocals

Moto Fukushima, bass

Koleby Royston, drums

$35 – $55

children/students $5