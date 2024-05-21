Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center will feature 27 presenters in its third season

The tribal heritage center in Yellowstone National Park opened for its third season of programming on May 20.

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center near Old Faithful is a space where the 27 tribes with connections to Yellowstone share their culture with visitors through demonstrations and talks.

Tribal Engagement Manager Alyssa McGeeley, who is a member of the Muscogee Tribe in Oklahoma, manages the program. She said this year there are 27 presenters.

“We are making sure that we are looking to those people to be able to share their story directly with visitors. Some of that comes across in language, song, their cultural pieces, maybe some of their regalia, beadwork,” she said.

The heritage center is located in between Old Faithful Lodge and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center. A link to the programming schedule can be found here.