Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center will feature 27 presenters in its third season

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 21, 2024 at 2:04 PM MDT
Photo of cabin near Old Faithful that houses the tribal heritage center.
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is open from May 20 through October 11.

The tribal heritage center in Yellowstone National Park opened for its third season of programming on May 20.

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center near Old Faithful is a space where the 27 tribes with connections to Yellowstone share their culture with visitors through demonstrations and talks.

Tribal Engagement Manager Alyssa McGeeley, who is a member of the Muscogee Tribe in Oklahoma, manages the program. She said this year there are 27 presenters.

“We are making sure that we are looking to those people to be able to share their story directly with visitors. Some of that comes across in language, song, their cultural pieces, maybe some of their regalia, beadwork,” she said.

The heritage center is located in between Old Faithful Lodge and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center. A link to the programming schedule can be found here.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
