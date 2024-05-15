Exhibit highlighting Ukrainian student victims of Russia’s invasion extends time in Laramie

The name of the exhibition is “Unissued Diplomas.” For the past two weeks, students and residents have traveled to the Civic Center in Laramie to read the stories of young Ukrainians whose lives were taken by Russia’s invasion.

The exhibition is on display at universities in over 20 countries.

Anastasiia Pereverten, an honors student who recently graduated from the University of Wyoming, feels deeply connected to this project. She’s from Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, and has been advocating for her home county since the invasion began. She’s graduating, but wished Ukrainians back home had the same opportunity she does.

Anastasiia Pereverten Ostap Onistrat and Iryna Dashko are two Ukrainians memorialized in the "Unissued Diplomas" exhibition.

“American colleges are now all in this graduation season. But at the same time in Ukraine, because of the Russian aggression, students don't get the chance to hold their diploma,” said Pereverten.

Pereverten thinks much of the narrative around the war is focused on figures and fact sheets, and that people have lost sight of the human toll. She thought this exhibit would help to show the loss of human life without reducing stories to numbers.

“It's not just about numbers and expenditures and military confrontation,” said Pereverten. “It's about the torture, the everyday torture and horror that Ukrainian civilians are going through spreading the word about.”

She worked with the Honors College at the University of Wyoming to open up a local showing of the Unissued Diplomas project.

Pereverten said she’s been pleased with the turnout, saying many people asked questions and showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. So much so that the exhibition has been extended until May 27, viewable Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the first floor of the Civic Center.

Pereverten, and all those involved in the project, invite the public to see the exhibition during its extended display time.

