New band hits the Laramie Jazz scene

The University of Wyoming (UW) will be hosting a live jazz band starting this Friday. The house band, comprised of UW students, will play in the Pokes Pub Game Room from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Friday. These concerts will be the first weekly jazz performances in Laramie. Dr. Andrew Wheelock, UW director of jazz studies, encourages anyone to come to the free concerts.

“The culture of live music and live art is something that we can always benefit from as a society. It's about being in a scene and supporting a scene that is supporting art,” Wheelock said.

The house band consists of senior Bryce Schlachter on drums, sophomore Meade Stubson on piano, senior Maclin Wiley on bass, and senior Colby Turpen on alto saxophone. The group will play a variety of classic jazz standards.

More jazz concerts will be held all year at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts including the Gonzalo Teppa Quartet on October 2 at 7:30 p.m. and the Wyoming Jazz Ensemble on October 12 at 7:30 p.m.