Arts & Culture

Heart Mountain releases English translations of a literary magazine written by the incarcerated

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM MDT
2009_035_m_2_cover2_crop[85].jpg
1 of 3  — 2009_035_m_2_cover2_crop[85].jpg
Back cover of the March 1944 Bungei volume
Courtesy of Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation
2009_035_m_2_cover_crop[5].jpg
2 of 3  — 2009_035_m_2_cover_crop[5].jpg
Cover of the March 1944 Bungei volume
Courtesy of Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation
2009_035_m_5_pg30_crop.jpg
3 of 3  — 2009_035_m_5_pg30_crop.jpg
Two page spread from the January 1944 Bungei volume
Courtesy of Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation

The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center released English translations of a literary magazine written by the incarcerated.

Among the some 14,000 Japanese Americans that were incarcerated in Wyoming during World War II were a lot of people from the artistic and literary scene in Los Angeles.

That community came together and started producing art, poetry and essays, but all in Japanese. The Japanese-language magazine was called Bungei, which roughly translates to “arts and literature.” Cally Steussy, Director of Interpretation and Preservation at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, said most contributions came from the first generation immigrants.

“We usually call them the Issei. And that was particularly valuable to Heart Mountain because within the history of these camps, the voices of that first generation are often missing,” said Steussy.

Steussy said these translations will offer some perspectives from that generation that were not really available otherwise.

“By the time people began actually digging into this history, most of the Issei had passed away. So this was kind of a unique chance to really get in and look at the perspective of that immigrant generation, in their own words and their own voices,” she said.

Steussy said many scholars who study this history do not speak Japanese. So by translating these volumes, they are trying to broaden the accessibility of the content.

The first volume of the Heart Mountain Bungei has been released and translated fully. The center hopes to have all six volumes translated.

Heart Mountain Japanese Americans Art poems Cody Powell
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
