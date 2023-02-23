© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Arts & Culture

UW is hosting the 'UW in Scotland' celebration

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicole Dillon
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST
The flag of Scotland, the Saltire
Andy Buchanan
/
AFP/Getty Images
The flag of Scotland, the Saltire

UW celebrates ‘UW in Scotland’ this week.

Events include lectures, exhibitions, a film festival, and a fundraiser with traditional food and bagpipe players.

“Impressions of Scotland”, a photography exhibition, will be on display in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre Lobby until Feb. 25, and an “African/American/Scots” exhibition will be on display on the third floor of COE library until March 3.

The goal of these events is to raise money for student internships in Scotland and tours of Scotland in which the community can tour Scotland with UW faculty.

Caroline McCracken-Flesher, director of the Scotland program at UW, said people can expect to see different ancient and modern sites during the UW tour of Scotland.

“You’ll not just be getting to see things as a tourist, but you will be getting to see the kinds of things that we who are researchers get to pursue. We have a lot to share with the community,” she said.

A “Scottish Food and Drink” fundraiser will be held Sat. Feb. 25.

“Pipes, drums, and dancers, what’s not to love about that?” McCracken-Flesher said.

For more information about the fundraiser and tour, contact Caroline McCracken-Flesher at cmf@uwyo.edu

