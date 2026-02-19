Elder Statesman of Aviation #572: W. Dillard “Pic” Walker Papers

“Pic” Walker took his first airplane ride in 1924. He was just thirteen. It cost him two dollars and he was thrilled by the experience. His lifelong love of aviation was ignited. Walker started flying lessons and before long had finished a degree in aeronautical engineering at Colorado State.

Eventually Walker founded Plains Airways, a two-plane company based in Cheyenne. From there he went on to become a charter member of the Civil Air Patrol, which was an auxiliary of the Army Air Corps. His responsibilities included mountain rescue, emergency transportation and ariel surveys.

During the Second World War, Walker trained more than 5,000 pilots for the Army Air Corps. He was also the first pilot to land a twin-engine aircraft in Jackson Hole. The airstrip at the time was just graded sagebrush.

In 1992, Walker was named an “Elder Statesman of Aviation” by the National Aeronautic Association and was inducted into Wyoming’s Aviation Hall of Fame.

Learn more by reading the W. Dillard “Pic” Walker papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.