Elder Statesman of Aviation #572: W. Dillard “Pic” Walker Papers

Wyoming Public Radio
Published February 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of “Pic” Walker at the controls of a Cessna T-50, 1941. Box 1, W. Dillard “Pic” Walker papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph a plane and passengers posed at Jackson Hole on the graded sagebrush landing strip taken from Scottsdale Arizona Progress newspaper, July 19, 1991. Box 1, W. Dillard “Pic” Walker papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of three generations of pilots - “Pic” Walker, his son and grandson taken from Scottsdale Arizona Progress newspaper, July 19, 1991. Box 1, W. Dillard “Pic” Walker papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of “Pic” Walker standing in front of a Twin Beech plane which he flew in 1946 taken from The Arizona Republic newspaper, February 3, 1993. Box 1, W. Dillard “Pic” Walker papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“Pic” Walker took his first airplane ride in 1924. He was just thirteen. It cost him two dollars and he was thrilled by the experience. His lifelong love of aviation was ignited. Walker started flying lessons and before long had finished a degree in aeronautical engineering at Colorado State.

Eventually Walker founded Plains Airways, a two-plane company based in Cheyenne. From there he went on to become a charter member of the Civil Air Patrol, which was an auxiliary of the Army Air Corps. His responsibilities included mountain rescue, emergency transportation and ariel surveys.

During the Second World War, Walker trained more than 5,000 pilots for the Army Air Corps. He was also the first pilot to land a twin-engine aircraft in Jackson Hole. The airstrip at the time was just graded sagebrush.

In 1992, Walker was named an “Elder Statesman of Aviation” by the National Aeronautic Association and was inducted into Wyoming’s Aviation Hall of Fame.

Learn more by reading the W. Dillard “Pic” Walker papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.
Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250
