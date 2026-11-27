Composer and theater artist Sheherazaad just released her first full-length album, which The Guardian calls a “disarming debut of a one-of-a-kind creation.

The album is called “Khudgarzi,” the Hindi word for selfishness

It’s about the plight of the “selfish woman.” Each song is a new character. And together, the songs weave the stories of sex workers, homicidal temptresses, survivors and witnesses into a haunting concept album that’s sung largely in Urdu.

Interview highlights

This album explores this idea of this selfish woman. Can you explain what that means?

“Historically, it’s been a bad thing, a selfish woman, specifically in the South Asian psyche that I grew up with, implies someone who is a little bitter, maybe a little neurotic, childless, like a witch.”

How did you encounter that or internalize that growing up?

“You hear it in conversation. You hear someone cautioning you about it, passing a comment about someone’s aunt or sister-in-law. I heard it sometimes in how women were portrayed in classic Indian cinema. The trope of the so-called vamp. Yeah, just these standout women who, a lot of the times, were the most interesting women in the room.”

In each of your songs on this album, you create a new character, a new selfish woman. Let’s talk about one of those songs. It’s called ‘Qatil.’

“‘Qatil’ means murderer. And in this song, she’s a feminine entity. So, she’s a murderess. She’s someone who has a homicidal addiction.”

What drew you to create her?

“I think fortunately or unfortunately, usually unfortunately, I have a really exoticizing relationship with Hindi-Urdu. It’s not a language that I grew up speaking or understanding. So, when I heard the word ‘Qatil,’ for me, it was like an invocation of this kind of demonic feminine being or entity.”

I’ve been wondering about your name. It’s also, as I’m sure you know, the name of the central character from ancient Arabic folktales who saves herself from execution by her husband, the king, by telling stories for 1,001 nights.

Was that an inspiration for you that follows you through this album?

“Always. Yeah. Scheherazade was one of the very few characters that I felt represented by growing up. I grew up in like, pretty whitewashing America, and so I didn’t feel like I had a lot of girls in movies or literature who looked like me. And I found this children’s retelling of the story of ‘One Thousand and One Nights,’ and I just latched on to her name.”

What did you like about her?

“Just the fact that she launches into, like, non-violent confrontation and protest against this genocidal kingdom that she’s born into by just telling stories.”

Another song, ‘Andhera’, translates into darkness. And I’ll tell you this album does take you to a very dark and foreboding place. Can you talk about that? Is that how you’re feeling about all this?

“I think there’s also moments of light and, you know, the album gets a lift sometimes, but generally speaking, yeah, kind of reverts to this gothic kind of urban underbelly Satanical cave woman exposition.”

What’s it like to go there to grapple with that?

“It doesn’t feel like grappling with anything. It feels very liberating because in the South Asian sonic tradition, for me, growing up, it felt harder to hear women’s voices that sounded like mine, which were low and guttural.

“And actually, the higher that a woman could sing in, in some cases was praised as like, she’s a more skillful singer. I think a lot of the times women are made to sing like that because it suits the male range. And a lot of the times in audio environments and compositional environments, it’s the men who were dictating the shots. They were the producers, and they were the engineers and the music arrangers, so they could make those decisions. And the women just basically had to dance around where the music sat comfortably for the male vocal range.”

English is very rare in this album. Tell me about the decisions that you made linguistically.

“The album is in Hindi-Urdu. I used to sing in English. I mean, I grew up in California, so my training was all in Western music, and I used to sing exclusively in English because I couldn’t understand Hindi-Urdu.

“Those were like languages that my parents spoke so much, much later in life, after I had stopped singing for many years, after I had learned the colonial history of English, and felt like that’s not a desirable language to emote in.

“I took up singing again, but I sort of made a vow that I’m never going to sing in English again, and I’m only going to sing in the native languages of South Asia, where my parents are from.”

What exactly was unappealing about English?

“It just felt painful to sing emotively in one of the languages that colonized my ancestors.”

In the song ‘Gulukara,’ why did you make the choice to reveal some of the lyrics in English?

“Well, I was working with this artist Irfana, who I went to boarding school with in India. She’s actually Tamil. But then for her to sing in English, I mean, I don’t want to speak for her, but I’ve heard from a lot of independent artists in India that singing and performing in English is a major act of reclamation for them.

“Her lyricism that she came up with was so beautiful, so it felt like it was just naturally dancing around the Hindi-Urdu, and why not? The whole soundscape of diaspora is basically bendy and flexible and very unpredictable and destabilized. So for a little bit of English to creep into the album feels aligned.”

But that’s another singer we’re hearing. They’re speaking English.

“Yeah. It was important to me to put other women who sing in the record alongside my own voice, especially women who live in South Asia.”

I see you travel a lot between India and England and New York and the Bay Area. Just considering what we’ve been talking about, where do you consider home? And what does home mean to you?

“Sometimes when I’m with my parents, that feels like home. California feels like home. But I think that’s only now because, you know, I left it for a very long time, and I made little homes in other places too.

“Nowhere feels like totally comfortable or safe or like a place where personally I feel like I can be totally understood. So, there’s always this need to move around.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

Emiko Tamagawa produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Micaela Rodríguez. Michael Scotto adapted it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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