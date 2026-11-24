The U.S. has added Singapore-based company Megaspeed to a trade blacklist in the wake of Jensen Huang’s dramatic reinstatement as CEO of artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who oversaw the initial investigation into Megaspeed and the adoption of export controls on China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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