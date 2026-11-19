Wyoming was recognized nationally in FFA. The Gillette News Record reports the state’s FFA members won three national agriscience championships, one proficiency award champion, five top-10 team finishes, and 49 American FFA Degree recipients. Several members and chapters also earned recognition for individual performance, chapter programs, and service to agricultural education.

A Cody High School student is winning Instagram views and regional awards. The Cody Enterprise reports senior Logan Richard started making videos as an unusual way to earn an allowance. Now, he has thousands of followers on social media and regularly racks up millions of views. He won four regional Student Production Awards last school year from the organization behind the Emmys, and another this year. He’ll learn if he’s won that one nationally at the end of the month.

A Rock Springs pastor recently celebrated 50 years of sermons and is now hanging up his hat. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Pastor Richard Carlson is also celebrating 60 years of marriage and plans to spend the time gained in retirement with his family.