Gillette kids can learn and get comfortable on horses, even if they don’t have one of their own. The Gillette News Record reports the town’s first youth horse show team recently competed in their first competition with the Interscholastic Equestrian Association. They’re only the second IEA team in Wyoming. Similar to how college level teams operate, the kids practice on coach Madison Albin’s horses and compete on horses provided by the opposing team. They don’t know which horse they’ll be riding until shortly before their show.

Wyoming endurance racers have a new group to support events. The Sheridan Press reports John Kirlin, Luke Thorkildsen, and Travis Fack started Eremos Endurance Collective. The organization will support the local nonprofits who put on existing endurance-based events, provide timing services to races, and hopefully hold a few of its own.

The Sage Creek Community Club of Park County recently celebrated its 102nd anniversary. The club is still in its original building. Congratulations!

And, according to ACE Casino, Wyoming couples are the 6th most likely to have a Vegas wedding.