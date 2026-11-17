A cancer survivor is bringing others together. The Sheridan Press reports Laurie Goodman founded the northern Wyoming chapter of Live by Living. The organization provides community-based outdoor recreation opportunities to cancer survivors, caregivers, and people who have lost someone to cancer. With seven core members and others joining ad hoc, the group hikes together and enjoys some camaraderie.

Wyoming veterans will be smiling a bit broader thanks to a Veterans Day initiative. Saluting Smiles is a Wyoming-based program that offers free dental care for veterans. The program had 19 offices across the state this year that contributed everything from exams to cleanings to extractions.

A Powell nonprofit is the only one in the state that can crush glass back into sand. The Powell Tribune reports Powell Valley Recycling Center takes glass from across Wyoming, and even a few places out of state. The sand and gravel made from it is used for landscaping, aquariums, and more. In a little more than a year, the center has kept 90 tons of glass out of the landfill, which the center says comes out to about 11,880 five-gallon buckets' worth.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the second most charitable state in the country.