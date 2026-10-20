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Jalen Hurts' diagnosis raises questions on how to spot and prevent blood clots in athletes

WBUR
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:09 AM MDT

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the rest of the NFL season after doctors diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts is one of several professional athletes who have developed blood clots in recent years, and his condition is raising questions about how to spot and prevent blood clots.

Dr. Parth Rali, a pulmonary critical care physician with Temple Health in Philadelphia, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR