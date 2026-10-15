© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

In Turkey, breakfast is more than a meal

WBUR
Published October 15, 2026 at 10:01 AM MDT

This summer, we’ve been asking NPR’s international correspondents: What’s for breakfast?

In Ukraine, it’s curd-cheese pancakes. Nigerians break fast with fried dough. Lebanon loves its flatbread so much the United Nations has certified it as part of intangible cultural heritage.

In Turkey, breakfast is less a quick morning meal and more an elaborate, social ritual of sharing and conversation.

NPR’s Hadeel Al-Shalchi reports from a Turkish city known for the morning meal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR