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'Wait Wait' for October 3, 2026: With Not My Job guest David Byrne

NPR
Published October 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
David Byrne performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)
Brianna Bryson
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Getty Images
David Byrne performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest David Byrne and panelists Rob Anderson, Alonzo Bodden, and Rachel Coster. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Tough Times for Tech Bros; A Hawk Meets the Hawkeyes; Babysitters Unite!

Panel Questions

Terrifying Teeter-totters

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a parking ramp in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Legendary musician David Byrne talks "Theater of the Mind" and answers our questions about the walking dead

Peter talks to legendary musician and founder of Talking Heads David Byrne. David plays our game called, "Talking Head meet Walking Dead." Three questions about zombies.

Panel Questions

A Scary Pizza for Halloween; Beware of Attention Infidelity

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Fancy Loaves; Always Buy the Heart-Shaped Lock; Scroogemaxxing

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, how will tech bros get their groove back?

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