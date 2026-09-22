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What the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger means for film, TV and broadcast media

WBUR
Published September 22, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Media scion David Ellison has cleared the last major hurdle in his bid to merge two leading media and entertainment companies: Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance, where he serves as chairman and CEO.

Paramount reached an agreement on Monday to resolve an antitrust lawsuit brought by 12 states, which sued to block the merger over antitrust concerns.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of Full Disclosure, about what the $111 billion merger means for the film, cable TV and streaming industries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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