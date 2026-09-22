A new opera tells Tlingit history in the Tlingit language

While reporting in Alaska, Peter O’Dowd heard about a new opera that would be performed in the Tlingit language.

“Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit-Russian Battles” tells the story of the 19th century battles between the Tlingit tribes of what is now known as southeastern Alaska and the Russians.

O’Dowd speaks with Vera Starbard, who wrote the opera with composer Edward Littlefield, and Madeline Soboloff Levy, who is one of the opera’s principal performers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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