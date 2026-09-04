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Tensions are high as the Lindsay Clancy trial continues

WBUR
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:59 AM MDT

Editor’s note: This segment was updated to reflect a change in guest.

In the Lindsay Clancy trial, the deadlocked jury entered its seventh day of deliberation after Judge William Sullivan decided not to further investigate or replace a juror holding up a possible verdict.

Host Indira Lakshmanan unpacks the legal questions at the center of the trial with WBUR host and reporter Deb Becker.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR