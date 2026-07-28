New Trump rule would tighten political grip on science funding
A new rule proposed by the White House would give political appointees veto power over scientific research.
The Trump administration says it’s about “transparency, accountability, and oversight,” but some leading researchers say it could kneecap innovation and make science subservient to politics.
ProPublica’s Lisa Song shares her reporting with Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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