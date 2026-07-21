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Nevada secretary of state says top election officials must push back against Trump's false claims

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 21, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks before Gov. Joe Lombardo signs an election worker protection bill into law at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., May 30, 2023. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)
Tom R. Smedes/AP
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks before Gov. Joe Lombardo signs an election worker protection bill into law at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., May 30, 2023. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

President Trump is pushing false claims about the 2020 election ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

In an interview with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar says that Trump and his allies may even attempt to interfere with the results in some states.

Aguilar is the chairman of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State. He says it’s up to each state’s top election official to push back and secure their elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom