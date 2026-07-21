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A closer look at families in the White House

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about iconic moments children of American presidents have had while living in the White House.

From John F. Kennedy Jr. in the Oval Office to the Bush twins, Jenna and Barbara, giving Malia and Sasha Obama a tour of their new home, Zelizer walks us through some of the moments that have shaped first families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom