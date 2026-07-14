Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 14

A Wheatland High School student has received a national honor. The Platte County Record-Times reports Carly Robertson earned the Gold Medal Congressional Award. To receive it, she had to log at least 400 volunteer hours, 200 fitness hours, 200 personal development hours, and complete a three-day, four-night expedition.

Visitors to Rock Springs can pick up two new traveling partners. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the local Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency created Flat Butch and Flat Jane to bring the area’s history to life. They’re encouraging people to post pictures of the paper Butch Cassidy and Calamity Jane having adventures in downtown and beyond.

A Laramie man has returned from a competition that uniquely combined his personal and professional lives. WyoSports reports Dan Fetsco is an attorney turned University of Wyoming criminal justice professor who competes in triathlons. He earned a spot in the near 26-mile long Escape From Alcatraz competition, which starts with a 1,500-meter swim near Alcatraz Island, winds through the city’s rolling hills with an 18-mile bike ride and ends with an eight-mile run with sandy terrain.