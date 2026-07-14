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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:41 AM MDT

A Wheatland High School student has received a national honor. The Platte County Record-Times reports Carly Robertson earned the Gold Medal Congressional Award. To receive it, she had to log at least 400 volunteer hours, 200 fitness hours, 200 personal development hours, and complete a three-day, four-night expedition.

Visitors to Rock Springs can pick up two new traveling partners. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the local Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency created Flat Butch and Flat Jane to bring the area’s history to life. They’re encouraging people to post pictures of the paper Butch Cassidy and Calamity Jane having adventures in downtown and beyond.

A Laramie man has returned from a competition that uniquely combined his personal and professional lives. WyoSports reports Dan Fetsco is an attorney turned University of Wyoming criminal justice professor who competes in triathlons. He earned a spot in the near 26-mile long Escape From Alcatraz competition, which starts with a 1,500-meter swim near Alcatraz Island, winds through the city’s rolling hills with an 18-mile bike ride and ends with an eight-mile run with sandy terrain.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel