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Around Wyoming, Monday, July 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 13, 2026 at 7:21 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 12, 1890, Lander was incorporated. On July 12, 1960, the Wyoming delegation to the Democratic National Convention cast the final votes needed to win the presidential nomination for John F. Kennedy. On July 15, 1872, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary in Laramie. On July 15, 1958, the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company marked the installation of its 2 millionth telephone in its Rocky Mountain Region. On July 16, 1938, Fort Laramie was declared a National Monument. On July 17, 1983, the Casper Troopers performed at the inaugural United States Football League football championship game. On July 17, 1915, snow fell at Hartville. On July 17, 1935, two Lingle residents were struck by lightning on a calm, slightly cloudy day. Neither was injured.

And, according to the University of Wyoming (UW) American Heritage Center, on July 12, 1886, the site was selected for the University Building on the UW campus. The building is now known as Old Main.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel