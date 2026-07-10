Around Wyoming, Friday, July 10

The Cody High School girls fly fishing team has gone from winning their first ever state championship to getting their first sponsor and testing out new gear. The Cody Enterprise reports Joey Puettman owns two fly fishing shops and sponsored the state championship. After the girls won it, he approached them to sponsor the team. As part of the deal, they get to try out new prototype rods from Puettman’s company that are designed specifically for women’s body mechanics and fishing styles.

A Bar Nunn woman’s fence has been repaired thanks to a good Samaritan with a badge. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Sheriff’s Deputy Ty Mower was unable to track down who ran over Neva Bodin’s fence. But he was able to stop by about a week later with tools and the wood from his own fence that he’d planned to dismantle anyway, much to Neva’s surprise. As a bonus, the pieces he replaced are nearly indistinguishable from the original fence.

A Gillette bull rider has made it to Number 1. The Gillette News Record reports Hayden Welsh has been riding bucking livestock since he was a few months old. And now, it’s paid off. The 20-year-old was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s PBR draft. He now has his sights set on qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo.