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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:35 AM MDT

The Cody High School girls fly fishing team has gone from winning their first ever state championship to getting their first sponsor and testing out new gear. The Cody Enterprise reports Joey Puettman owns two fly fishing shops and sponsored the state championship. After the girls won it, he approached them to sponsor the team. As part of the deal, they get to try out new prototype rods from Puettman’s company that are designed specifically for women’s body mechanics and fishing styles.

A Bar Nunn woman’s fence has been repaired thanks to a good Samaritan with a badge. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Sheriff’s Deputy Ty Mower was unable to track down who ran over Neva Bodin’s fence. But he was able to stop by about a week later with tools and the wood from his own fence that he’d planned to dismantle anyway, much to Neva’s surprise. As a bonus, the pieces he replaced are nearly indistinguishable from the original fence.

A Gillette bull rider has made it to Number 1. The Gillette News Record reports Hayden Welsh has been riding bucking livestock since he was a few months old. And now, it’s paid off. The 20-year-old was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s PBR draft. He now has his sights set on qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel