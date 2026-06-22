Around Wyoming, Monday, June 22

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 23, 1919, Casper set a local record with the arrest of 21 drunks in one night. No word on if that record still stands. On June 22, 1943, Army dogs went AWOL somewhere near Wendover. We don’t know if they ever returned for duty. On June 23, 1923, a Glendo man was caught siphoning whiskey from a barrel hidden in a horse carcass. On June 23, 1931, 10-year-old Frank McClintok became the youngest climber of the Grand Teton. The new record holder is 7-year-old Marina Vasarhelyi Chin. On June 25, 1930, it was announced that “Casper will dress up in holiday attire between Friday, June 27, and Sunday, July 6, inclusive, in honor of the Independence Rock celebration.” On June 25, 1933, the Fort Bridger State Historic Site was dedicated. On June 26, 1849, the U.S. Army purchased Fort Laramie from the American Fur Company. On June 27, 1958, the Casper Troopers made their first public appearance. They marched in the American Legion State Convention parade in Riverton.