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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:28 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 23, 1919, Casper set a local record with the arrest of 21 drunks in one night. No word on if that record still stands. On June 22, 1943, Army dogs went AWOL somewhere near Wendover. We don’t know if they ever returned for duty. On June 23, 1923, a Glendo man was caught siphoning whiskey from a barrel hidden in a horse carcass. On June 23, 1931, 10-year-old Frank McClintok became the youngest climber of the Grand Teton. The new record holder is 7-year-old Marina Vasarhelyi Chin. On June 25, 1930, it was announced that “Casper will dress up in holiday attire between Friday, June 27, and Sunday, July 6, inclusive, in honor of the Independence Rock celebration.” On June 25, 1933, the Fort Bridger State Historic Site was dedicated. On June 26, 1849, the U.S. Army purchased Fort Laramie from the American Fur Company. On June 27, 1958, the Casper Troopers made their first public appearance. They marched in the American Legion State Convention parade in Riverton.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel