Trump's pick for director of national security faces Senate confirmation hearing

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President Trump's pick to serve as the director of national intelligence was set to appear before senators this afternoon to start the confirmation process. The role oversees 18 intelligence agencies. President Trump wrote early this morning that the congressional hearing for Jay Clayton is canceled. Clayton is a federal prosecutor, and Trump now wants Clayton's successor confirmed first. While Clayton waits in the wings, here's NPR congressional reporter Eric McDaniel.

ERIC MCDANIEL, BYLINE: The first thing to know is this is a man who's worn a lot of hats.

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JAY CLAYTON: I'm Jay Clayton, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

MCDANIEL: As the top prosecutor there, he's overseen some major cases, including the arrest and ongoing prosecution of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. Clayton's been a prominent private sector attorney, and during Trump's first term - well, I'll let the president say it.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Jay Clayton is the head of the SEC -Securities and Exchange Commission - and he's done a fantastic job.

MCDANIEL: He's not without controversies, though. He echoed some of the president's election conspiracies ahead of his nomination in a recent CNBC interview, talking about California's slow vote counting.

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CLAYTON: On the integrity side, we're doing an absolutely terrible job, and the American people are right to question it.

MCDANIEL: Clayton went on to clarify he wasn't claiming there is fraud, but that, quote, "the opportunity for fraud makes no sense to me when we can make a much better system." Still, he's been well received by Senate Intelligence Committee Democrats like Mark Warner of Virginia, who said in a statement, quote, "I've known and respected Jay Clayton for many years and believe he is a capable public servant."

Clayton may be benefiting here from comparison. Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard has had her fair share of controversies before and during her time in the job. And Democrats fear Trump's acting pick - partisan attack dog Bill Pulte, who has no intel experience - will weaponize the U.S. intelligence apparatus to assail the president's perceived foes.

Eric McDaniel, NPR News, the Capitol.

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