Tribes keep close eye on state of troubled Colorado River

Seven Western states are divided over the future of the Colorado River, which is depleted after decades of drought and overuse. Last year, tribal groups passed a resolution granting personhood to the troubled river.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Amelia Flores, chairwoman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes about the state of a critical water supply for 40 million Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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