Trump administration launches fund for alleged DOJ 'targets'

The Trump administration announced a new Justice Department fund of more than $1.7 billion to compensate people it says were harmed by “weaponization” under the Biden administration.

Critics call it a political slush fund that could benefit Trump allies, including Jan. 6 defendants.

Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter talks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about the legal and ethical questions surrounding the move.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR