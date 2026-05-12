Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 12

The Burlington Huskies have broken a couple school records in track and field. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports freshman Kelli McNiven broke the mile record a couple weeks ago. Then, at the Rocky Mountain Invite, she smashed the two mile, outperforming the previous school best by 10 seconds. Tridgon Aagard, Chase Bassett, Paul McNiven and Kellen Winters beat the 2023 record in the sprint medley relay by one second.

University of Wyoming track and field athletes also took on the fastest times in their events. Freshman Jackson Aydelott broke the 49-year-old 400-meter outdoor school record. And Aydelott, Ryan Elsen, Bridger Norton, and Carter McComb finished under the previous meet record in the 4x100-meter relay.

The Kemmerer Gazette has been spruced up to celebrate its unexpected closure, purchase, and reopening. Office Manager Sheri Paulson decided the office needed a facelift after the ordeal and painted the walls green. Then, local artist Sabrina Corbridge volunteered to add a mural. Now, the wall is graced with a lone cowboy riding in a Western landscape.

And, according to Westgate Events, Chase Elliot is Wyoming’s favorite NASCAR driver.