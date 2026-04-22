Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 22

A Cody man has conquered a difficult summit. The Cody Enterprise reports Steve Dominick wanted to climb Trout Peak before he turned 80. It’s the tallest mountain in the North Absaroka Range of the Shoshone National Forest. Steve, his family, and his two “town dogs” took on the about 12,250-foot-tall climb, with most making it all the way to the top and back.

The Albany County Public Library is helping foster an international network of creatives. The Laramie Boomerang reports it’s offering everything you need to create your own Artist Trading Card. The original works are meant to be traded either in person or through online communities.

Park County Search and Rescue will be getting around a little easier thanks to a donation. The Powell Tribune reports the new Les Schwab Tires donated and installed tires on the organization’s truck, making them one less thing for Search and Rescue to have to spend their limited budget on.

And, two Wyoming campgrounds have made it onto The Dyrt’s list of Top 10 Best Places to Camp along the Oregon Trail. Guernsey State Park was highlighted for its nice camp sites. And Sinks Canyon State Park was highlighted for its scenic location.