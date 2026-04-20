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How Trump's proposed triumphal arch would change the nation's capital

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 20, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT
Artist renderings and diagrams for President Trump's new triumphal arch released by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts that is planned to be built in Washington between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, are photographed Friday, April 10, 2026. (Jon Elswick/AP)
Jon Elswick/AP
Artist renderings and diagrams for President Trump's new triumphal arch released by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts that is planned to be built in Washington between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, are photographed Friday, April 10, 2026. (Jon Elswick/AP)

President Trump wants a triumphal arch to be built in Washington, D.C., on a traffic circle between the entrance to the Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. The Commission of Fine Arts gave the arch plans preliminary approval, with some suggested changes, despite overwhelming public disapproval of the project.

Designers, architects, and critics, like the Washington Post’s culture critic Philip Kennicott, don’t like the arch’s design, size, location, or the way it disrupts the careful planning and tone of central Washington, D.C.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kennicott, culture critic for the Washington Post, about this project and the way the monuments and spaces in Washington, D.C., are meant to reflect American ideals and values.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom